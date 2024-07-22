We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You may not want to buy 1-ounce gold bars (or any other physical gold assets) before learning how to authenticate them. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Interest in gold investing has been steadily climbing over the last few years — and investors have had their eyes locked on gold for the last few months in particular. One driver in that equation has been inflation, which has led investors to seek out safe-haven assets, like gold, to help preserve their wealth. And, gold's price has been on an upward trajectory since the start of the year, resulting in numerous shattered price records, helping to attract even more attention from seasoned and novice investors alike.

When coupled with the other benefits gold offers, it's easy to see why this precious metal is an attractive option for investors, especially in today's complex economic landscape. If you're going to put money into gold, though, it's important to understand that this type of investment requires careful consideration. After all, the market offers a variety of gold assets, from gold bullion to gold stocks and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and each comes with its own set of advantages and risks.

Among these choices, physical gold, particularly in the form of 1-ounce gold bars, can be a wise choice to consider. These bars offer a tangible asset in a standard size, making them easily tradable and storable, and their relatively low premium appeals to cost-conscious investors. However, the physical gold market is not immune to fraud, and counterfeit gold bars pose a real threat to unsuspecting buyers. So, if you're thinking about adding 1-ounce gold bars to your portfolio, you need to know how to authenticate them.

Buying 1-ounce gold bars? 3 ways to authenticate them

Here are a few key ways to authenticate your 1-ounce gold bars:

Rely on provenance and dealer reputation

Perhaps the most crucial step to ensuring that you're purchasing authentic gold bars is to buy them from well-established, reputable gold dealers. If you aren't sure where to start your search, it can help to look for sellers accredited by industry organizations like the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) or the American Numismatic Association (ANA). The PNG and ANA can also provide tamper-evident holders and guarantee the bar's authenticity through their third-party grading services.

You may also want to verify the bar's serial number with the manufacturer, as most reputable producers maintain databases with this information. The provenance of the gold bar — which is its documented history of ownership — can provide further assurance of its authenticity.

It also helps to familiarize yourself with the characteristics of genuine gold bars. Many mints and refineries provide detailed information about their products' security features, so be sure to stay educated on the topic. The more you know, the harder it is for you to be fooled.

Use visual inspection and physical tests

To authenticate your gold bars, you should also conduct a thorough visual examination. Authentic gold bars should have clean, sharp edges and corners, with precise stamping of the manufacturer's name, weight, purity and serial number. You can also use a caliper to measure the bar's dimensions and a precise scale to weigh it. A standard 1-ounce gold bar should weigh exactly 31.1 grams.

Certain tests, like the magnet test, can quickly identify some fakes, as gold is not magnetic. However, be aware that some counterfeiters use non-magnetic metals, so this test alone is not definitive. The ping test, where you gently tap the bar with a small hammer, can also be revealing. Pure gold produces a high-pitched ringing sound that sustains for a few seconds, while other metals produce a duller sound.

If you need more conclusive results, it may be worth considering advanced testing methods. For example, X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis uses X-rays to determine the elemental composition of the bar without damaging it. Many reputable dealers have XRF analyzers and can perform this test for you. Or, the specific gravity test, which involves calculating the bar's density by weighing it in air and then in water, is highly effective as gold has a specific gravity of 19.3, higher than most metals used in counterfeits.

Incorporate technology into the authentication process

There are also some tech-based methods for authenticating your gold bars. For example, some companies offer smartphone apps that can scan and verify gold bars using image recognition technology. While not foolproof, these can provide an additional layer of verification to your process. An ultrasound test could also come in handy, as this advanced method uses sound waves to detect inconsistencies in the internal structure of the bar. If inconsistencies are found, it could indicate that the bar you're buying is not solid gold.

The bottom line

Investing in 1-ounce gold bars can be a smart move in today's economic climate, offering tangibility, liquidity and potential protection against inflation and market volatility. However, the value of this investment hinges, in large part, on the authenticity of the gold you purchase. By staying vigilant and employing these authentication methods, you can help ensure that your gold investment is genuine, maximizing its potential benefits to your portfolio.