Gold's price per ounce breaks $3,400 record: What to know now

The remarkable price surge gold has experienced in recent years appears to be continuing unabated in 2025, the latest record coming this week when the price of the precious metal surged past $3,400 per ounce. Now priced at $3,441.13 per ounce, gold is up an astounding 66% from the $2,063.73 price point it was listed at in early 2024. And there's a strong possibility that this price rise will continue into the summer and possibly beyond.

That noted, gold doesn't operate in the same ways that traditional assets like stocks and bonds do. So the price surge the metal has experienced and is likely to continue to endure needs to be viewed through a slightly different prism. With a new price record just set, then, it can help both prospective investors and current ones to remember a few important items about gold investing now. Below, we'll break down three to consider in today's unique climate.

What to know about gold as the price keeps breaking records

Here are three important things to know about gold as the metal routinely breaks price records:

The price surge is unlikely to stop – or reverse

Hope that the price surge gold has experienced in recent years could be slowed or, potentially, even reversed, can comfortably be rejected right now. While predicting the price movement of any asset is inherently difficult to do, the market conditions that sparked this initial surge in price — inflation, market uncertainty, interest rates and geopolitical tensions — are all still fully in play as of late April 2025.

And even if concern over one or two of these items subsides (for example, if inflation were to continue to decline), the others are still so prominent as to negate any impact that would have on gold's price. So if you were waiting to invest in gold at a more affordable entry point, then it makes sense to act now. And, if you're already a gold investor looking to buy more before the price surges again, it's also likely a good time to act.

Gold's pros and cons remain the same

Don't let the price rise fool you: gold's pros and cons remain the same. So, investing for a hedge against inflation and to diversify your portfolio still makes sense now. But investing to turn a quick profit, even though it's more realistic than in other markets, is generally not a good idea. So be judicious in your approach, your intentions, and, ultimately, with how much money you put into gold.

Overinvesting (more than 10% of your overall portfolio) is not only ill-advised, but it could quickly damage your portfolio should market conditions change unexpectedly. In other words, it's important to remember gold's historic pros and cons, even in today's rising price climate.

It can provide the diversification you need now

An unsteady stock market performance in recent weeks, combined with economic concerns over inflation, interest rates and more, has only confirmed what many investors already know: their portfolio likely needs additional diversification. Fortunately, gold can fill that role with relative ease, thanks to its historic ability to often stay steady or even rise in value when other assets falter.

This is a critical role in any market, but especially now when your other assets have performed poorly in reaction to market conditions. Gold, at the same time, has only increased in value, making it a smart addition to the money you already have invested in stocks, bonds and real estate.

The bottom line

Another gold price record provides an opportunity for both current investors and future ones to reconsider their approach to the shiny, yellow metal. By understanding the dynamics of the price of the metal now (and being realistic about the potential for the price to drop), familiarizing themselves with the traditional pros and cons associated with the metal (knowing that they've largely remained unchanged) and considering the urgent need for diversification, it becomes clear that gold is a smart investment for many today. Just look to get started at a price point that can still be beneficial for your needs and goals, as today's price is unlikely to remain this "low" for much longer.