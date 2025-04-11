We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold has continued its record-setting pace in 2025, hitting $3,233.80 per ounce today. The precious metal's incredible ascent over the past year has resulted in numerous broken price records over the past year, including last month's previous record of $3,000 per ounce. In total, the value of gold has increased by more than $1,200 per ounce since April 2024, and while temporary dips have occurred during that time, it appears that gold may be headed back up for now.

Gold's recent price swings aren't completely surprising, however. While gold has historically been considered a long-term investment, it isn't immune to volatility over the short term. Still, gold remains a sought-after investment option for those who want a safe-haven investment that offers protection from economic uncertainty and inflation. And, with so much uncertainty looming regarding where the economy is headed, investors are flocking to the precious metal right now.

If you're considering adding the precious metal to your portfolio, you have several options to choose from. Below, we detail three ways to invest in gold as prices increase.

Gold prices are skyrocketing: 3 gold assets to invest in now

As gold continues to gain attention for its historic price points over the past month, here are three ways you can invest in the precious metal.

Physical gold bars and coins

Buying physical gold, like bars and coins, is often the go-to move when prices are rising fast. Why? Because when investor sentiment shifts toward "safe" assets, the demand for physical gold tends to spike, driving prices up even more. Holding physical gold means you're directly exposed to this trend.

This is especially true in periods like the one we're in now, where gold's sharp climb reflects deeper fears about currency devaluation or long-term economic instability. Physical gold is viewed as real money — immune to the whims of central banks or stock market corrections.

Investors with more limited budgets often prefer gold coins like the American Gold Eagle or Canadian Maple Leaf for their affordability, liquidity and widespread recognition, while gold bars are better suited for larger investments due to their lower premiums over spot price. While there are added considerations like storage and insurance, those become a small trade-off when prices are rising and the potential for continued appreciation is strong.

In short, when gold's price is hot, demand for physical supply often gets even hotter — making physical gold a smart, tangible way to benefit from that momentum.

Gold ETFs

When gold prices are climbing quickly, investors often want in — fast. That's where gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) shine. Gold ETFs give you immediate exposure to gold prices through the stock market, without needing to physically store any tangible assets.

And here's why that's smart right now: gold ETFs tend to mirror the price of gold in near real-time. So when gold ticks upward — as it's been doing — your gold ETF investment reflects those changes almost instantly. Plus, gold ETFs are highly liquid, meaning you can buy or sell them easily during market hours, which is useful if you're trying to time entry or exit points during a volatile run-up.

Gold ETFs are also cost-effective, especially compared to physical gold, where dealers often charge premiums. And because many are backed by physical gold held in secure vaults, you're not sacrificing authenticity or safety. So, when gold prices are jumping and you want a low-hassle way to get in on the action — or even just diversify your portfolio quickly — gold ETFs are a smart, modern solution.

Gold stocks

If you're bullish on gold, gold mining stocks can be an even more profitable way to invest because they don't just follow gold prices; they often outpace them. When the price of gold rises, gold miners see their profit margins widen. That's because their costs remain mostly stable, while the market value of the gold they're extracting shoots up.

This leverage effect can make mining companies highly attractive during a bull market for gold. Of course, mining stocks carry extra risk — they're subject to operational issues, geopolitical risks and broader market sentiment. But in a climate where gold is setting new highs and investors expect continued strength, many of these companies are seeing their earnings and outlooks improve, making them an appealing (and potentially more rewarding) option.

The bottom line

Gold's rally past $3,200 per ounce has reignited investor interest in all things gold — and for good reason. When prices are climbing this fast, timing and asset selection matter. Whether you opt for the security of physical gold, the ease and liquidity of gold ETFs or the amplified upside of gold mining stocks, though, remember that each option offers its own edge in a rising gold market. The key to deciding which is best is understanding how each one responds to price movements and what fits with your overall investing style.