The price of gold per ounce surpassed $2,700 last October — a historic record that turned many investors' attention to physical gold bars. If you're thinking about adding gold bars to your portfolio but aren't sure where or how to start, you're not alone.

Buying gold bars isn't like purchasing stocks or bonds through your brokerage account. You must understand purity verification, secure storage and other critical steps before making your first purchase. Below, we'll detail what you should know about buying and owning gold bars in 2025.

How to buy gold bars

Buying gold bars involves four distinct steps, according to Steven Feldman, co-founder and CEO of GBI, a leading institutional precious metals provider, and Michael Petch, co-founder and president of Argo Digital Gold:

Choose where to buy your gold bars

You'll find multiple places sell gold bars, each with its advantages depending on your preferences:

Online dealers that offer direct shipping or vault storage

Major retailers

Your broker-dealer, if they offer physical gold products

Digital marketplaces specializing in precious metals

Research dealers and verify their legitimacy

"Find a dealer that's reputable, has the gold bars you [want to] purchase and has regulatory approval to ship to your address," advises Petch. A trusted gold dealer has these "green flags":

Established reputation and transparent business practices

Clear pricing and reasonable premiums above the spot price

Investment-grade gold bars (99.5% purity)

Proper licensing and regulatory compliance

Compare products and prices

Check stock availability and pricing online before buying gold bars. When comparing, consider these items:

Bar size and weight

Price premiums over spot gold

Delivery or storage options

Payment methods accepted

Complete your purchase and decide on storage

After shopping around and doing your research, take the following steps:

Register an account if buying online

Choose your payment method (typically bank transfer or credit card)

Decide between taking physical delivery or using the dealer's storage service

Arrange secure storage if taking delivery

What to know before investing in gold bars

Feldman reminds us there's more to buying gold bars than choosing a dealer and making a purchase. You must also think about where you'll store your gold, how you'll protect it, what quality to buy and how much to invest:

Storage fees

If you choose not to store your gold bars at home, you'll need to pay for professional storage services. Not all bullion dealers offer storage. But when they do, they usually charge either a flat annual fee or a percentage of your gold's value.

Insurance coverage

Most homeowner's policies set strict limits on precious metals coverage. This makes insuring gold bars at home particularly difficult. Many buyers assume bank safe deposit boxes offer protection, but these boxes don't come with automatic insurance.

Professional storage facilities offer better insurance options, such as all-risk coverage. This protects gold bars against theft, loss and damage. Before choosing a facility, ask about their coverage limits, excluded risks and claim procedures.

Purity requirements

Not all gold bars are equal when it comes to purity standards. "It's essential to focus on investment-grade gold bars," says Feldman. A minimum 99.5% purity level ensures your gold bars will maintain their value and be easier to sell when needed.

Strategic allocation

Industry professionals and major financial institutions recommend limiting gold to 5% to 10% of your overall portfolio. This approach works best for long-term wealth preservation and portfolio diversification, however. "Gold tends to appreciate slowly over time and can experience periods [of volatility]," cautions David Damico, CEO of CGS Coins. "If [you're] focused on short-term profits or growth, gold may not be the best fit."

The bottom line

Buying gold bars in 2025 can be a smart way to diversify your portfolio. But success hinges on careful planning and working with the right partners. "If possible, buy via your wealth manager, who provides the best products, pricing, liquidity, storage options and reliability," encourages Feldman.

If you buy through an online dealer instead, verify their reputation and business practices. Look for competitive pricing with clear premiums, secure storage facilities and dedicated customer service for future buybacks. Finally, consult a financial advisor who understands precious metals to create a plan that aligns with your long-term investment horizon.