We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The price of gold has been growing rapidly in 2024 — resulting in big returns for early investors. Getty Images

Gold has long been a trusted asset for investors who are seeking stability in uncertain times. Known for its ability to safeguard wealth during market turbulence, gold also functions as a reliable hedge against inflation. Its reputation as a store of value has also made it an integral part of many investment portfolios, offering protection against the volatility that can affect stocks, bonds and other asset classes.

Gold's appeal has grown beyond its traditional role, though. Over the last year, the precious metal's surprising but impressive bull run has been an added draw. The perfect storm of economic drivers has resulted in the precious metal experiencing a significant price surge in 2024, which has attracted not just seasoned investors but also those new to the market. The steady climb in value has also highlighted gold as one of the top-performing assets, prompting many investors to reevaluate its potential for both wealth preservation and growth.

But how much has gold's price increased since the start of this year — and how much it could still grow in the months ahead? Let's take a closer look at how much gold has increased in price in 2024 and what might come next for this precious metal.

Don't wait. Add gold to your investment portfolio today.

How much has the price of gold increased so far this year?

This year has been a remarkable one for gold, as it has been marked by steady and significant price increases. On January 1, the price of gold stood at $2,063.73 per ounce. Fast forward to today, and gold is trading at $2,743.31 per ounce (as of October 23, 2024). This represents a substantial increase of $679.58 per ounce, translating to a growth rate of approximately 33% in just over 10 months.

This surge is even more impressive when you consider gold's previous record highs. In August, the price reached $2,525 per ounce, a significant milestone at the time. However, gold continued to climb past that point, eventually surpassing that figure by over $200 per ounce. These gains underscore the extraordinary performance of gold in 2024, as it has consistently outpaced expectations and set new benchmarks.

What makes this year's performance particularly striking is that gold is traditionally viewed as a long-term, stable asset rather than one known for rapid short-term gains. Historically, investors turn to gold for its ability to preserve value over time, especially during periods of economic uncertainty or inflation.

While steady growth is expected, the sharp rise of nearly 33% in just 10 months is unusual for an asset class that typically moves more slowly. But this year's price surge is unique, as it reflects not only increased demand for gold but also unique market conditions — such as geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and shifts in central bank policies — that have amplified gold's short-term value in a way not often seen.

Get started gold investing now.

Will the price of gold keep climbing?

Despite gold's impressive performance so far, many analysts believe the precious metal has not hit its ceiling yet. A variety of factors could contribute to further price increases in the coming months.

One is that the global demand for gold remains robust, with emerging economies increasingly contributing to this surge. This expanded interest could push prices higher, as more investors across the globe turn to gold as a financial safeguard. Supply constraints are also influencing gold prices. The discovery of new gold deposits has slowed, and many of the remaining reserves are in hard-to-reach locations, making extraction both expensive and complex. With rising demand and limited supply, these dynamics could create an environment conducive to further price growth.

Moreover, gold's evolving role in various industries adds another layer of demand. As technology advances, gold's use in electronics, healthcare and renewable energy applications is increasing. These industrial uses are expected to continue expanding, potentially boosting demand even further. Central banks around the globe also continue to add to their gold reserves. This strategy, which is generally aimed at mitigating currency fluctuations and economic uncertainties, offers another strong foundation for future price increases.

Given these factors, some experts predict that gold could reach new milestones by year-end, with some forecasts suggesting it may even approach or surpass the $3,000 per ounce mark.

The bottom line

Gold's extraordinary rise in 2024, with an increase of nearly 33% so far this year, highlights its strength as both a safe-haven asset and a surprisingly strong performer in the short term. While gold is typically seen as a long-term investment, the rapid price surge we've witnessed this year underscores the unique market conditions that have fueled its growth.

As we look ahead, the combination of robust demand, supply challenges and evolving industrial applications suggests that gold's upward trajectory could continue. So for investors considering gold, this might be an opportune moment to enter the market. With prices already high, waiting could mean paying even more per ounce soon.