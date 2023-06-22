We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold has been a popular investment choice for centuries, and this year, it's been especially in demand. After years of economic turmoil ranging from inflation and high interest rates to bank failures, investors are eager to secure the stability and reliable performance gold offers.

But there are many ways to invest in gold, from retirement accounts like gold IRAs to complicated products like gold futures contracts. The investment type that comes to mind first for many people is the most traditional one: physical gold. But are gold bars and coins the best way to invest in this precious metal? To answer that question, you'll need to know the pros and cons so you can make an informed decision.

Should you buy gold bars and coins?

As with any investment, there are advantages and disadvantages to buying gold bars and coins. Here's what you need to know.

Pros of buying gold bars and coins

There are many benefits to investing in gold in general. It can diversify your portfolio, hedge against inflation and provide a safe haven for your money. In addition to these, investing in physical gold in particular offers the following benefits:

Cons of buying gold bars and coins

Keep the following in mind when deciding if physical gold is the right investment for you.

Initial cost: Gold bars and coins have a premium attached to them, which means you'll pay a higher price than the raw gold value. Coins can be the pricier of the two due to their intricate designs and collectible nature. This could reduce your return on investment when you sell.

Gold bars and coins have a premium attached to them, which means you'll pay a higher price than the raw gold value. Coins can be the pricier of the two due to their intricate designs and collectible nature. This could reduce your return on investment when you sell. Storage and security: While you can store your physical gold in a safe at home, you run the risk of losing it in a robbery or fire. For this reason, many investors choose to store their gold in a secure, off-site location. You'll also want to obtain insurance to protect your investment. Insurance costs and storage fees can both eat into your potential returns.

The bottom line

So, should you invest in gold bars and coins? The answer to that question depends on your investment goals and risk tolerance. If you're looking for a tangible, liquid asset with multiple purchase options, investing in gold bars and coins may be a good choice. But be sure to weigh the perks against the added hassle and cost that comes with buying and storing physical gold.

If you do decide to purchase gold bars or coins, be on the lookout for scams. It's easy for a seller to hype up the rarity of a coin, but do your research and watch for common red flags. Stick to reputable sellers with a long history and solid track record, and when in doubt, speak with a trusted investment professional before making any decisions.