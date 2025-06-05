Investors considering gold should start contemplating the answers to three primary questions right now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The price of gold has been in the news so frequently in recent months that investors may have become immune to developments. But it's important to take a step back to fully appreciate how remarkable the price surge has been just since the start of 2024. At that point, in early January, the price of the metal per ounce was $2,063.73, having recently surpassed the $2,000 price point.

But now, in early June 2025, barely 18 months later, the price for that same amount of metal comfortably sits close to $3,400. That's more than a $1,300 difference or, put another way, the price of gold has risen by around 65% from where it was in early 2024. And many signs are pointing toward another price record increase, perhaps as soon as this June.

Against this backdrop, prospective investors may feel leery about getting started in the market. But gold is still a valuable hedge against inflation and a portfolio diversification tool thanks to its steady value. That makes the asset timeless for many investors. So it's still generally worth investing in, even now. To do so in a cost-effective and relatively secure way, however, it helps to go into the process informed and clear-eyed. And that begins with having the answers to some important gold price questions right now. Below, we'll detail three that investors should be asking about.

3 gold price questions that investors should be asking now

Here are three timely questions that potential gold investors should be asking about the price of the metal now:

Should I wait for the price to drop before investing?

It can be tempting to wait for the price of gold (or any asset) to decline before investing. And there may be some small windows of opportunity to do that with gold now. But waiting too long is inherently risky. That's because the price of gold over time, not accounting for minor fluctuations, only tends to rise. Waiting for a cheap time to invest may not make sense considering that it's unlikely to materialize. Waiting also means losing out on the protections gold can provide for your portfolio, which is particularly important to have now considering stock market uncertainty. Waiting comes with risk, then, that may not be worth it if you can still afford a small, but critical, portion of gold to add to your portfolio now.

When will the price change again?

It's impossible to know exactly when the value of any asset will change … but there are some days this June when gold's price could do just that. In particular, when the next inflation report is released or when the Federal Reserve meets again to determine monetary policy, gold's price could respond. Depending on what that report shows for inflation in May or what the central bank says about its plans for interest rates, the price of gold could rise or fall, perhaps to a significant degree. If you already know that you want to invest in gold, then, and are just looking for a smart time to do so, monitor specific dates this June for an opportunity to do just that.

What's a safe amount to invest in at today's high price?

You can still invest in gold even with the price elevated, either via fractional gold amounts less than an ounce or dollar-cost averaging, in which you invest small amounts of money over a routine basis. That said, you should only do so up to a maximum of 10% of your overall portfolio and, depending on your investor profile and budget, that may be even less than 10%.

In other words, you'll need to determine an affordable price point while also adhering to the common advice of limiting your gold investment to permit other, income-producing assets to flourish as intended. What that means in practical terms, however, is that a gold investment today, at the elevated price, may make up less of your overall portfolio than it would have in a cooler price climate.

The bottom line

While these are critical questions to ask about gold's price now, they're likely not the only ones prospective investors have, especially if they're considering the precious metals market for the first time. So, start by considering the answers to these three questions now but also consider speaking to a financial advisor or gold investing company who can help answer any additional queries you have. With a thorough approach and understanding of the gold investing market now you can better improve your chances of success both through this current price surge and in the months and years ahead.