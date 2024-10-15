Should you wait for the price of gold to fall to invest? Experts weigh in

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Waiting for the price of gold to drop could be a mistake for prospective gold investors. Getty Images

Gold prices have soared in 2024, reaching record highs multiple times across the year. Gold is currently at an all-time high of over $2,600 per ounce. A year ago? The average price was just $1,800.

The reasons for the run-up are many: Inflation, geopolitical tensions, and a general flock toward safer investments chief among them. But one thing's for certain: Those who have bought in have gained big.

The question now is will that trend continue? Is it safe to buy today and still assume growth, or should hopeful investors wait for prices to drop before getting in? We asked some experts to weigh in.

Should you wait for the price of gold to fall to invest?

In some cases, waiting for the price of gold to drop to get invested could be a mistake. In other instances, it may be worthwhile. Here's when each applies, according to the experts we spoke to:

No, you shouldn't wait for the price of gold to fall to invest

If you want to wait for gold prices to fall to invest, you first need to be sure that's something that will happen. While there's a chance they will, it's just not guaranteed — especially with the many economic and geopolitical factors (plus a presidential election) currently at work. That means waiting could come with quite the opportunity cost.

"There is a chance that the gold price does not fall significantly enough for retail investors to get in under $2,000 and instead continue to break all-time highs," says Ben Nadelstein, head of content at precious metals marketplace Monetary Metals. "If consumers wait to buy gold, they are potentially waiting to buy when interest rates will be lower and the shift to higher yielding assets like gold will have already pushed prices out of reach."

It also depends on your goals. If you simply want a tangible way to hold your wealth, buying now can certainly help you achieve that. And if you're eyeing gold for its long-term benefits — like inflation protection or to safeguard your portfolio from risks in other asset classes — then buying earlier is always better.

"Long term holders of gold have been well rewarded," says James Cordier, CEO and head trader at Alternative Options. While that may mean riding a few ups and downs over the years. "They're rewarded for doing that as well," he says.

Yes, you should wait for the price of gold to fall to invest

If you want to maximize profits and are willing to wait it out, price-watch, and sell your gold off once prices rise again, then holding off could be the better move for you.

"If consumers are looking to maximize potential returns, then they very well could wait for gold prices to fall and buy at the bottom," says Eric Elkins, CEO of financial consulting firm Double E. "The one jarring issue with this strategy is no one really knows when gold will drop in price or bottom out. There is always a possibility that the consumer could miss on gains if the prices continue to go up over a lengthy period of time."

To get around this timing-the-market approach, Elkins and other experts suggest doing what's called "dollar-cost averaging." Rather than buying a specific amount of gold, you instead commit to buying a specific amount of dollars in gold — regardless of how much it gets you. This helps you still buy into the asset without needing to price-watch and time your purchases.

"If I commit to dollar-cost averaging, I will not time the price of gold, but will be able to buy some now, as well as when the price begins to come down," says Christopher Mediate, president of Mediate Financial. "This allows you to increase your position still but accumulate more shares at a lower price."

How to invest in gold

Whenever you decide to invest in gold, there are many ways to do it. You can buy physical gold bars and coins (Costco now has them), or, if you're saving for retirement, open a gold IRA. You can also buy and trade gold stocks and ETFs, or purchase gold futures if you have more investing savvy. Talk to an investing professional if you need help making the right decision for your portfolio.

