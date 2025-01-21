We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When the spot price of gold surpassed $2,700 per ounce in late 2024, the financial world took notice. This rally, fueled by a range of factors, like geopolitical instability and inflation concerns, helped to push more investors toward the precious metal, capping off what had already been an incredibly strong year for gold investing. And, while the price of gold moderated toward the end of the year, gold's price has been climbing over the last few weeks and has once again surpassed the $2,700 threshold — a clear indicator that interest in gold investing remains strong.

What's interesting, though, is that this modern gold rush hasn't just involved wealthy investors snapping up gold bars in private vaults. A growing segment of retail investors has discovered a way to add gold to their portfolios without committing to full ounces of bars by investing in fractional gold. These fractional gold shares, which represent partial ownership of standard gold units, come in a variety of sizes and prices, with some digital platforms offering gold in denominations as small as 0.1 grams, while other companies sell physical fractional gold pieces weighing just a quarter of an ounce.

This democratization of the gold investing landscape has opened new doors for those looking to invest in gold with smaller amounts of capital. But as more investors consider this option, an important question emerges: Does fractional gold make sense as an investment vehicle in today's economic climate?

Is fractional gold a smart investment right now?

Whether or not fractional gold is a smart investment right now depends heavily on your investing budget and your goals. For many, the ability to invest in gold without spending thousands upfront is a key advantage of investing in fractional gold. This lower entry point is particularly relevant in today's economic environment, where many retail investors want to capitalize on the quick returns that today's gold landscape can offer — and gain the many other benefits of gold investing — but also face constrained budgets.

However, there's a tradeoff when choosing fractional gold: higher premiums. Fractional gold typically costs more per gram compared to standard-sized gold bars or coins. For example, a 1/10-ounce gold coin might carry a premium of up to 15% or more, which is significantly higher than the average premium that comes with buying a 1-ounce bar. That's because smaller denominations require more labor and processing, which inflates the price. Over time, these premiums can eat into returns, especially for long-term investors.

Another factor to consider is liquidity. While fractional gold is easier to sell to individual buyers, it might not fetch as competitive a price as larger gold pieces on institutional markets. For example, some dealers may hesitate to purchase fractional gold, particularly from lesser-known mints. Storing and protecting multiple small pieces can also prove more cumbersome than securing a single larger unit.

Other gold assets worth considering right now

Those who are interested in gold but have a tight investing budget aren't limited to fractional gold; there are plenty of other alternatives worth considering. One popular option is gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which offer a convenient way to invest in gold without dealing with physical storage. Gold ETFs provide direct tracking of gold prices as they are backed by physical gold, making them a low-cost and liquid alternative.

Gold stocks — which are shares in gold mining companies — are another option worth weighing, as purchasing shares in gold mining companies can offer leveraged exposure to gold prices. While these investments don't provide the stability of physical gold, they can deliver higher returns during bull markets, as mining company profits typically increase at a faster rate than gold prices. However, they also come with higher risk, as they are subject to market volatility and operational challenges.

For those who prefer tangible assets, standard gold bars and coins could also be worth considering. While these larger gold pieces require more upfront capital, they often come with lower premiums per ounce compared to fractional gold, which helps to keep the overall costs down. They also tend to be easier to sell in bulk transactions.

The bottom line

Fractional gold is an accessible and flexible way to invest in the precious metal, particularly for those looking to diversify on a budget. However, its higher premiums and potential liquidity challenges tend to make it less attractive for long-term investors focused on maximizing returns. For many investors, alternatives like gold ETFs or gold stocks might make more sense. But regardless of your asset choice, diversifying your portfolio with some form of gold can be a smart move, especially in today's economic climate.