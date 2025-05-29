When will gold's price change again? Here are 3 June dates to monitor.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While predicting gold price changes with precision is impossible, there are three June dates when it could change again. Getty Images

The price of gold changes throughout the day, every day. That's why it's worth monitoring daily, both for those already invested in the precious metal as well as those looking for an affordable entry price point. What both groups have seen in recent years, however, has been a remarkable surge in the price. Starting January 2024 at around $2,000 per ounce, gold is now consistently in the $3,300 price range, making up a 65% growth rise in less than 18 months.

While the price has been consistently rising, there have been minor fluctuations, allowing some savvy investors to get started at a below-average price. This opportunity won't present itself easily, however, as timing the gold market is inherently difficult to do and will require both nuance and an understanding of factors that drive the price of gold, both in an upward and downward way.

That said, if recent history is reliable, there are some upcoming calendar dates in which gold's price could change again, perhaps even in a significant way. Below, we'll detail three June dates to monitor, specifically.

Start protecting your portfolio with gold before the price spikes again.

Here are 3 June dates in which the price of gold could change again

While gold's price could be impacted by both known and unknown factors, it may change materially on one or more of these June 2025 dates:

Friday, June 6, 2025

The next unemployment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to be released on June 6. And, with it, indications about the health of the economy will be extrapolated. If unemployment declines further, it could give Americans the data they need to feel more optimistic about the economy. That could cause some to turn away from safe-haven assets like gold and that pivot, if significant enough, could cause gold's price to decline slightly.

While this will likely be felt in the days after June 6, it may be felt most significantly on the day of the report release, as the gold market could respond immediately after the report is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. So be prepared to buy in during a dip on this date.

See what price you could buy into gold here now.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The inflation rate declined in February, March and April but did it continue to fall in May? That's what we'll find out on June 11 when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its next inflation report. A declining inflation rate could cause gold's price to tumble, perhaps substantially, if the rate falls to the desired 2% level (or below).

On the other hand, an uptick in the inflation rate could cause gold's price to rise in response, perhaps even to a new record level. Monitor gold prices on this date, then, for both opportunities to potentially invest and, maybe, for signs to stay on the sidelines, even just temporarily.

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The next Federal Reserve meeting and, thus, the next chance for a fed rate cut will occur on this date (the two-day meeting starts on June 17). And while, at the end of May, there's a minuscule chance of a rate cut at this meeting (the CME Group's FedWatch tool has it pegged to a 2.1% likelihood), developments with unemployment and inflation could easily change that trajectory.

Since gold prices and interest rates often have an inverse relationship, the price of the metal could be impacted depending on what happens here. But remember that a formal rate action doesn't have to necessarily occur for gold prices to change, as comments made by Federal Reserve officials after the meeting could be strong enough to reverberate throughout the economy – and, therefore, impact the gold market, too.

The bottom line

Predicting the price changes in any asset is impossible to do with precision but even more difficult to do with assets like gold. While gold prices could change on one or more of the above dates (and those surrounding them on the calendar), it's not a guarantee. Gold has a unique relationship with these data points and it doesn't always respond in an identical, easy-to-track way. Instead, it may be more practical to invest in gold in limited and cost-effective ways now and, in June, monitor these dates for opportunities to further buy in, or in select circumstances, a time to sell for a quick profit.