A powerful nor'easter that hit the Baltimore region on Thanksgiving Day has moved out of Maryland, but the lingering effects are being felt in the form of soaked ground, downed trees and scattered power outages.

The storm dumped so much rain on Thursday that it broke a record at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport for the highest daily rainfall accumulation at 3.04 inches.

Coastal Flood Warnings have been issued through Friday evening for most counties surrounding the Chesapeake Bay. While moderate coastal flooding is expected, it should subside on Saturday.

The nor'easter -- which brought wet and windy weather to areas all along the Northeast Coast -- also knocked down trees, caused other damage and led to power outages.

Strong winds in excess of 55 mph prompted the Maryland Transportation Authority to halt traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge multiple times on Thursday.

According to the latest map updated by Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), more than 62,000 customers were being affected by power outages across Baltimore and the surrounding region as of Friday morning.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, BGE noted that downed trees, limbs and other debris cause about half of all power outages during storms. "We are focused on keeping customers safe and crews will continue to work around the clock to restore power for customers safely and as quickly as possible," the statement said.

In advance of the nor'easter, BGE announced it was adding at least 50 additional field crews to be deployed in an effort to respond to power outages as quickly and safely as possible.