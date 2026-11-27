While above-average temperatures will continue through Black Friday and the weekend, rain is in the forecast for Southern California by early next week.

Today, temperatures are about 5 to 10 degrees above average, according to CBS LA meteorologist Murina Jurica. "Everyone is going to see some really beautiful temperatures as we push forward into our afternoon," she said.

Highs will be in the low 80s at the beaches, 85 in the Los Angeles and Orange County metro areas, 88 in the valleys, 85 in the Inland Empire, while the high desert will reach 72 and 66 in the mountains.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert remains in effect through the afternoon as it's also the last day of king tides, with the peak between 10 and 11 a.m.

A National Weather Service coastal flooding advisory continues until noon on Friday for most beaches and until 2 p.m. Saturday for Ventura County beaches.

Moving into next week, rain could return as soon as Sunday evening and Monday, with heavy rain in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. The NWS said there is a 60% chance of rain on Monday, likely after 4 p.m.

"Once we hit Monday through Wednesday, we could be looking at anywhere from one to three inches of rainfall," Jurica said. "We're looking at a little unsettled weather all the way through until next weekend."