The Bay Area and Central Coast areas were seeing a lingering flood threat on Thanksgiving weekend following days of high tides that triggered flooding across the region.

The National Weather Service said a coastal flood advisory was extended until 5 p.m. Sunday for the Bay Area and Monterey Bay area with up to 1.7 feet of flooding above ground level possible in low-lying areas. In addition, a beach hazards statement was in effect through Saturday morning, warning of an increased risk for sneaker waves, strong rip currents, and breaking waves of 13 to 19 feet.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Huge waves hit coastline near the Pacifica Municipal Pier during king tide as dozens of homes affected with flooding in Pacifica, California, United States on November 26, 2026. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Despite sunny skies and above-average temperatures, king tides, storm surge, and warm El Niño ocean waters were pushing farther inland than usual both Friday and Saturday, the NWS said.

High temperatures Friday and Saturday were expected to reach into the upper 60s to low 70s.

A new storm system is expected to arrive by Sunday, with rain totaling up to three-quarters of an inch in the North Bay and about a quarter to a half an inch across the rest of the Bay Area and Central Coast, the weather service said. Wind gusts were expected to reach up to 35 mph and daytime temperatures were forecast to drop back into the 50s and low 60s.

A second storm system was tracking further south beginning Tuesday, with the Central Coast expected to see the heaviest rainfall totaling 1.00 to 1.5 inches, forecasters said.