Philadelphia mayor calls Trump a "tyrant" after White House snubs Eagles

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called President Trump a "tyrant" who "is trying to turn this country into a dictatorship." The mayor made the comments on CBSN on Tuesday morning after the White House disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from a celebration for the team's Super Bowl victory.

"Cities need to stand up in this country, and many mayors have stood up in this country against this tyrant," Kenney said. "He is trying to turn this country into a dictatorship by ignoring the courts and by saying and doing what he wants, by ignoring the Department of Justice ... and in the end this will all come to a conclusion, and it won't be a good ending for him."

Kenney told CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers that the president "allies himself with strongmen around the world" and seemed to be "more comfortable" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On Monday night, the White House abruptly canceled a celebration for the Eagles victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. But Kenney said that won't stop Philadelphia from celebrating its team.

"Donald Trump ruins a lot of things, he can't ruin this," the mayor said.

The White House's public explanation for why the event was canceled prompted some pushback.

"They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country," Mr. Trump said in a statement issued by the White House. "The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

Duthiers noted on CBSN that although one Eagles player kneeled for the anthem during the preseason, he was eventually cut from the team and none of the players who made the team kneeled during the anthem last season.

Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, who said previously that he planned to skip the visit, responded with a series of tweets disputing the president's claims.

"So many lies," he wrote, adding, "Not many people were going to go."

On Tuesday, Kenney said he didn't receive an explanation from the White House for the cancellation.

"I don't hear from the White House on anything," Kenney said, "other than when we're suing them to keep them from defunding us because we're a welcoming sanctuary city."

This is a developing story and will be updated.