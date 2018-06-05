Live: White House briefing June 5, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Tuesday, June 5, 2018
- Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- North Korea: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with the Singapore Foreign Minister Tuesday afternoon as the June 12 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump set in her home country gears up. The summit was briefly called off, but Pompeo's meeting, among others, signals that it is back on track;
- Eagles: President Trump uninvited the Philadelphia Eagles from the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win -- fewer than 10 players had committed to attending the event. Mr. Trump rescinded the invitation over what he says is a disagreement about standing during the national anthem;
- Primaries in the 2018 midterms: Alabama, California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota hold primary elections today for races in the House, Senate, and Governor's house. Mr. Trump has weighed in on some, endorsing certain GOP candidates while Democrats attempt to regain political footholds.
