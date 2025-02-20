DOGE cuts 9/11-related cancer research funding, which FDNY commissioner calls "a tragedy for all Americans"

DOGE cuts 9/11 research program funding DOGE cuts 9/11 research program funding 02:10

The Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, canceled a $275,000 contract for 9/11-related cancer research.

The contract paid for data processing to compare cancer incidence rates among firefighters exposed to the World Trade Center toxins with firefighters who were not exposed in other cities.

The FDNY confirmed researchers working on the career firefighter health study received notice of the CDC contract termination last week.

"A tragedy for all Americans who swore they would never forget"

"The World Trade Center Health Program has been a lifeline to sickened 9/11 responders, who selflessly gave so much. Cuts to its grant funding will limit our ability to prove that new conditions are WTC related, and should be added to the list of covered conditions. This will hinder our efforts to provide treatment coverage for new conditions, which is a tragedy for all Americans who swore they would never forget," FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said.

John Feal, who worked at Ground Zero days after the attack, advocates for 9/11 victims, survivors and their families.

"The research is vital to the 9/11 community because it's the research that allows us to add illnesses to the bill as we move forward. Last year we added uterine cancer for the 69th cancer under the bill," said Feal. "More and more people are getting sick, and more and more people are coming up with new illnesses."

Michael Barasche has represented nearly 40,000 first responders and civilians with 9/11 illnesses.

"In 2013, no cancers had been linked to the World Trade Center toxins. Today, 69 cancers. Why? We know this because of the research," Barasche said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also fired back with a post on social media.

"'Never forget' isn't a slogan, it's a promise to our firefighters, police officers, and all the first responders who ran into danger on 9/11. We'll fight like hell to stop Elon Musk and his cronies from breaking that promise," the governor wrote.

"This staff is understaffed"

This comes after 20% of the World Trade Center Health Program's staff was terminated last week. Advocates say it impacts first responders along with people who lived and worked in Lower Manhattan on 9/11, and makes it harder for them to get certified for a 9/11-related illness.

"The World Trade Center Health Program is a lifeline to 137,000-plus people in the program. This staff is understaffed," Feal said.

FDNY officials said they were told the contract was determined to be non-essential because the outputs from the contract are not statutorily required.

CBS News New York reached out the White House for comment and has not heard back.