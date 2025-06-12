These are the deadliest plane crashes in the last 25 years

Air India plane crashes shortly after takeoff, carrying more than 240 people

A London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in India on Thursday with 242 people on board the Air India plane. Police said there are no known survivors and authorities said there are likely casualties on the ground in the city of Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik told The Associated Press that the "exact figures on casualties" were still being determined.

Air India said 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals were on board.

Here is a list of the deadliest plane disasters in the 21st century, excluding the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks:

2014: Flight MH17 shot down over Ukraine

On July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over rebel-held eastern Ukraine en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam.

All 298 people aboard the Boeing 777 were killed, including 193 Dutch nationals.

In May this year the U.N. aviation agency blamed Russia for the downing of the jetliner, a ruling Moscow dismissed as "biased."

2003: Military plane crash in Iran

On Feb. 19, 2003, a Russian-made Ilyushin Il-76 belonging to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps crashed near Kerman in the southeast of the country.

All 275 people on board were killed.

The aircraft disappeared from radars an hour after takeoff, after sending a request to airport control in Kerman to land due to bad weather.

2001: American Airlines Flight 587

On Nov. 12, 2001, an American Airlines Airbus A300 crashed in the New York borough of Queens shortly after taking off, killing all 260 on board and five people on the ground.

Flight 587 was bound for Saint-Domingue, in the Dominican Republic, departing from New York's John F. Kennedy airport.

The wreckage of American Airlines flight 587 burns on Nov. 12, 2001, in the Rockaway neighborhood of the Queens section of New York City. NYPD/Getty Images

2018: Algerian military plane crash

On April 11, 2018, an Ilyushin Il-76 heavy transport aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from a military base south of the capital Algiers, killing all 257 people on board.

The passengers were mostly military personnel and members of their families.

An Algerian military plane is seen after crashing near an airport outside the capital, Algiers, on April 11, 2018, in this still image taken from a video. Ennahar TV/Handout via Reuters

2014: MH370 disappears

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people aboard.

Employees of environmental protection and coastal cleanup organisations look for debris from Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on a beach in Sainte-Marie de la Reunion, on the French Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, on Aug. 10, 2015. RICHARD BOUHET/AFP/Getty Images

Despite an intense search in the southern Indian Ocean, the Boeing 777-200 was never found. Earlier this year, a new search for the plane was launched more than a decade after the plane went missing, Malaysian authorities said.

2009: Air France crash in the Atlantic

On June 1, 2009, an Air France Airbus A330 disappeared over the Atlantic in a zone of turbulence after taking off from Rio de Janeiro on flight AF447 to Paris with 228 passengers and crew on board.

The Brazilian Navy picks debris from Air France flight AF447 out of the Atlantic Ocean, some 745 miles (1,200 km) northeast of Recife, in this photo distributed by the Navy in Recife, northeastern Brazil, June 9, 2009. REUTERS

It took two years to find the wreckage of the plane.

2002: China Airlines crashes into the sea

On May 25, 2002, a China Airlines Boeing 747-200 smashed into the Taiwan Strait, killing all 225 people on board.

The aircraft, headed for Hong Kong, disintegrated mid-flight some 20 minutes after taking off from Taipei.