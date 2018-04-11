Dozens feared dead after military plane crashes near Algerian base

ALGIERS, Algeria -- Algeria's state news agency reported Wednesday that a military plane crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

Emergency services were dispatched to the site of the crash. No death toll was immediately available, but local media reported that the plane was carrying at least 100 people.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 20 miles from the capital, Algiers.