Malaysia Airlines jet downed in Ukraine
Passenger jet carrying 298 people shot down over Ukraine
Latest
Still no justice 3 years after missile brought down passenger jet
Russian-made missile slammed into Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 as it passed over war-torn eastern Ukraine
Report finds Russian missile used to shoot down MH17
Investigators say they have evidence that MH17 was shot down by a missile moved into eastern Ukraine from Russia. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Mark Phillips joins CBSN to discuss what this report will mean.
MH17 investigation says it has evidence for "solid criminal file"
Dutch-led probe says Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was blown out of the air by a Russian-made missile, and radar data shows where the missile came from
Dutch probe shows photo of missile part from MH17 crash site
Investigative team gives update on criminal probe into downing of Malaysia Airlines jet over rebel-held eastern Ukraine
Investigation: MH17 was brought down by Russian missile
Dutch investigators announced Tuesday that Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was hit by a missile manufactured by Russia while flying over a war-torn part of Ukraine. Elizabeth Palmer has more on the findings.
Report: MH17 shot down by Russian-made missile
Investigators in the Netherlands release their final report Tuesday on the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. We are hearing from Dutch sources the findings are likely to implicate Russia. The shootdown over eastern Ukraine in July 2014 killed everyone on board. Charlie D'Agata reports on how Russian missile makers are already saying they were not involved.
Probe: Malaysian Airlines jet was shot down by Russian-made missile
An investigation into the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crash concludes it was shot down by a Russian-made missile. University of Notre Dame adjunct professor Maj. Gen. Robert Latiff (ret.) has analysis for CBSN.
Flight 17 downed due to "the detonation of a warhead"
The Dutch Safety Board says there is no doubt a Russian-made missile shot from eastern Ukraine brought down the Boeing 777 with 298 on board
Possible BUK missile parts found at MH17 crash site
Prosecutors say parts may "provide more information about who was involved in the crash of MH17" which went down in Ukraine in 2014
A year after MH-17, charges prove elusive
Prosecutor explains why charges have yet to be filed in downing of airliner, believed to be at the hands of Russian-backed rebels
Somber anniversary for downing of Malaysian jet
Friday marked one year since Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over Ukraine. All 298 people on board were killed. CBS News correspondent Mark Phillips reports on the push to bring charges against the Russian-backed rebels suspected of downing the plane.
New evidence from Flight 17 crash emerges 1 year later
As local villagers march in solemn procession to crash site still in rebel-held eastern Ukraine, shocking new evidence comes to light
What happened to Malaysia Airlines Flight 17?
?A year after the Boeing 777 was shot down, killing all 298 people aboard, we look back at a tragedy that raised tensions between the US, Russia and other global powers.
Few answers year after MH17 downed in Ukraine
Families of 298 people killed when Malaysia Airlines jet crashed in rebel-held territory are still waiting for justice
New claim from Russia on downed Malaysia Airlines jet
Gov't controlled Russian missile maker suggests rocket that hit Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine was from Ukraine's arsenal
Dutch professor rebuked for showing MH17 victim photos
Anthropologist and member of team working to identify remains from crash in Ukraine shared images and info with his class
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17: Last of wreckage collected
Four months after it was shot down, international investigators finally recover all plane and human remains in war-torn Ukraine
New video appears to show Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 moments after impact
New video shows the fiery wreckage moments after the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. It shows just how close the debris come to homes. Mark Phillips reports.
Flight 17 debris collected, 4 months later
Operation finally launched to gather human remains and plane shards in rebel-controlled area of Ukraine in quest for answers
Russian TV claims it has satellite photo of downing of MH17
Picture purportedly shows Ukrainian fighter plane firing missile toward jetliner but many commentators dismiss photo as a fake
Dutch reveal new info on Ukraine plane shoot-down
Prosecutor lets fact slip on national TV, raising questions over theory that Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 disintegrated quickly in air
Ukraine plane disaster's "most likely" scenario revealed
Announcement from chief Dutch prosecutor overseeing criminal investigation into jetliner's downing comes after separate probe made its conclusions
"The aircraft split into pieces during flight"
Hints about what tore jet apart, but details sparse in preliminary report on what brought Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 down in east Ukraine
Malaysia Airlines cutting 6,000 jobs
Carrier reorganizing, trying to rebuild its brand in wake of disappearance of Flight 370 and shoot-down of Flight 17
Limited closure for Malaysia after Flight 17
Bodies of Malaysian nationals killed in jet shootdown return home, but the nation is still grappling with more questions than answers