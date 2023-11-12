Watch CBS News
New York City remembers victims of American Airlines Flight 587 crash 22 years later

NEW YORK -- A memorial was held Sunday to mark 22 years since 265 people were killed in the American Airlines Flight 587 crash.

The plane went down in Belle Harbor, Queens, on Nov. 12, 2001.

Sunday's service was held at the Flight 587 Memorial wall in Rockaway Park.

"Watching the emergency vehicles make their way to the scene, 9/11 was fresh on our minds. My heart breaks and bleeds for you. But as your mayor, I stand here and tell you you have my deepest, deepest condolences," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Flight 587 spiraled out of control after taking off from John F. Kennedy International Airport en route to the Dominican Republic.

Federal investigators determined the crash was caused by the co-pilot's overuse of rudder controls in response to turbulence from an aircraft in front of the plane.

