Democratic debate: Lineup for July Democratic presidential debates in Detroit revealed

CNN has announced who will be participating in which night of the Democratic presidential debate the network is hosting in Detroit on July 30 and 31. The lineup was announced during a drawing of names Thursday night.

The announcement comes one day after the Democratic National Committee announced the 20 presidential candidates who qualified the second debate.

Here's the July 30 lineup from left to right

Marianne Williamson

Rep. Tim Ryan

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper

Former Rep. John Delaney

Gov. Steve Bullock

Here's the July 31 lineup from left to right

Sen. Michael Bennet

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro



Sen. Cory Booker

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Kamala Harris

Andrew Yang

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Gov. Jay Inslee

Mayor Bill de Blasio

Candidates were split into three groupings for the live drawing to determine the lineup to help ensure candidates with different levels of support were evenly split across both nights. During the drawing, cards with the candidates' names were pulled from one box and then matched with a card from another second box with a debate date on it.

The candidates' positions at the podium were then announced based on public polling.

Candidates who did not make the second debate

Former Sen. Mike Gravel, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Rep. Joe Sestak and Tom Steyer were the presidential candidates who did not make the second round of debates.