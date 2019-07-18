Democratic debate: Lineup for July Democratic presidential debates in Detroit revealed
CNN has announced who will be participating in which night of the Democratic presidential debate the network is hosting in Detroit on July 30 and 31. The lineup was announced during a drawing of names Thursday night.
The announcement comes one day after the Democratic National Committee announced the 20 presidential candidates who qualified the second debate.
Here's the July 30 lineup from left to right
- Marianne Williamson
- Rep. Tim Ryan
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Former Rep. John Delaney
- Gov. Steve Bullock
Here's the July 31 lineup from left to right
- Sen. Michael Bennet
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Andrew Yang
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Gov. Jay Inslee
- Mayor Bill de Blasio
Candidates were split into three groupings for the live drawing to determine the lineup to help ensure candidates with different levels of support were evenly split across both nights. During the drawing, cards with the candidates' names were pulled from one box and then matched with a card from another second box with a debate date on it.
The candidates' positions at the podium were then announced based on public polling.
Candidates who did not make the second debate
Former Sen. Mike Gravel, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Rep. Joe Sestak and Tom Steyer were the presidential candidates who did not make the second round of debates.