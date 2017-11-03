CBS/AP November 3, 2017, 2:53 PM

Climate change report says humans "extremely likely" to blame for warming

Destroyed cars smolder after the Blue Cut Fire burnt a small community near Wrightwood, California, August 17, 2016. 

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty

A new Trump administration report on climate change paints an apocalyptic portrait of global climate trends, saying the last three years have been the "warmest years on record for the globe" and that humans are almost certainly causing the climate to change.

The massive, 477-page National Climate Assessment says that it is  "extremely likely" that global warming has been caused by humans -- with 95 to 100 percent certainty -- mostly from carbon dioxide through the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

"It is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century," the report says. "Over the last century, there are no convincing alternative explanations supported by the extent of the observational evidence."

temperatures.png
NOAA/U.S. Global Change Research Program

Thirteen federal agencies were involved in producing the report, which is mandated by law. The Trump administration did not seek to block its release, but the conclusion directly contradicts statements made by senior members of his cabinet.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt have said carbon dioxide isn't the primary contributor to global warming.

Since 1900, the report says Earth has warmed by 1.8 degrees and seas have risen by 8 inches. Heatwaves, downpours and wildfires have become frequent.

Arctic_sea_ice.png

Maps illustrate declining extent of Arctic sea ice, September 1984 (top) and September 2016 (bottom).

NOAA/U.S. Global Change Research Program

The report calls the time period between 1901 and 2016 "the warmest in the history of modern civilization," and warns that record-breaking climate extremes are likely to continue.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

More from CBS News

Most Discussed