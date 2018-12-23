Calendar: Week of December 24

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday evening is the night before Christmas, the setting for the classic poem, "A Visit From St. Nicholas."





Tuesday is Christmas Day, when packages under the tree are finally opened.



On Wednesday evening this year's Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast right here on CBS.



Thursday sees the launch of winter Whale Watch Week in Oregon, when some 20,000 gray whales begin their annual migration to the waters of Baja California.





On Friday, Dame Maggie Smith, of "Downton Abbey" and "Harry Potter" fame, celebrates her 84th birthday.



And on Saturday, the organizers of the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration toss handfuls of confetti as part of their annual "confetti test."