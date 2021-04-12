Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bishop T.D. Jakes on Christmas and the power of belief

A recent study shows a decline in the number of Americans who believe in God, pray daily or go to church regularly. But it also finds more adults feel a deep sense of "spiritual peace and well-being," and "wonder about the universe." Bishop T.D. Jakes is one of the nation's most prominent religious leaders. He is also the author of the book: "Destiny: Step into Your Purpose." Jakes joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the shift to spirituality, his Christmas message and the meaning of destiny.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.