Almanac: A visit from St. Nicholas

December 23rd, 1823, 189 years ago today.

Twas the night BEFORE the night before Christmas,

That the Sentinal printed

"A Visit From St. Nicholas"

Then just newly-minted.

I don't have to tell you, you know it for sure

"A Visit From Saint Nicholas," by Clement Clark Moore.

Someone read it to you and you've read it to yours

This magical story of Clement Clark Moore's.

And though few of us now sleep with 'kerchief or cap,

The poem to the times always seems to adapt.

And though doubts about authorship sometimes raise clatter,

To most of us, any such doubts hardly matter.

Now Dasher ... Now Dancer,

Now Prancer and Vixen,

On Comet ... On Cupid,

On Donder and Blitzen,

To the top of the porch,

To the top of the wall.

Now dash away ... Dash away .... Dash away all!

Every year at this time,

We go straight to this work,

For an adult with children,

It's a highly-prized perk.

And so spring once again

To your young give a whistle,

And read them this tale of a sleigh like a missile,

Let them hear YOU exclaim, as you put out the light.

"Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night."

