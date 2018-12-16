Calendar: Week of December 17

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday's the day Merriam-Webster releases its Word of the Year, based on an analysis of internet searches. "Feminism" was their Word of the Year for 2017.





On Tuesday, Rolling Stones lead guitarist Keith Richards celebrates his 75th birthday.



To hear Keith Richards perform "Run, Rudolph, Run" click on the video player below:



Wednesday brings the 175th anniversary of the publication of "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens.

To watch Ebenezer Scrooge (Alistair Sim) after his meeting with the three ghosts in the 1951 version of "A Christmas Carol," click on the video player below:

Thursday is International Human Solidarity Day, dedicated to sustainable development goals worldwide, including eradicating poverty.



Friday marks the 30th anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people.



And Saturday is so-called "Super Saturday," projected to be the second-busiest shopping day of the holiday season. You have been warned!



Story produced by Juliana Kracov.