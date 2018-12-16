Calendar: Week of December 17

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday's the day Merriam-Webster releases its Word of the Year, based on an analysis of internet searches. "Feminism" was their Word of the Year for 2017.
On Tuesday, Rolling Stones lead guitarist Keith Richards celebrates his 75th birthday.
- Keith Richards and Mick Jagger return to their roots ("Sunday Morning," 12/04/16)
- Keith Richards riffs on his "Life" ("Sunday Morning," 10/24/10)
- Mick Jagger and Keith Richards on the blues ("Sunday Morning")
- GALLERY: The Rollings Stones through the ages
- keithrichards.com
- rollingstones.com
To hear Keith Richards perform "Run, Rudolph, Run" click on the video player below:
Wednesday brings the 175th anniversary of the publication of "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens.
- The second most-famous Christmas story ever told ("Sunday Morning," 12/20/15)
- A "Christmas Carol" with its own little miracle ("Sunday Morning," 12/10/17)
- "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens (Project Gutenberg)
- Charles Dickens, a Victorian Era rock star ("Sunday Morning," 12/15/13)
- Charles Dickens Museum, London
To watch Ebenezer Scrooge (Alistair Sim) after his meeting with the three ghosts in the 1951 version of "A Christmas Carol," click on the video player below:
Thursday is International Human Solidarity Day, dedicated to sustainable development goals worldwide, including eradicating poverty.
- International Human Solidarity Day (December 20) (un.org)
- International Human Solidarity Day (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights)
- Documenting poverty: Photographing the forgotten ("Sunday Morning," 07/29/18)
- The toll poverty takes on children's mental health (CBS News, 01/10/17)
- Global Goalscast: How female education tackles extreme poverty (CBSN, 10/26/18)
- "Fight poverty as you would terror" (CBS News, 03/06/02)
Friday marks the 30th anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people.
- Pan Am 103 Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery
- Pan Am Flight 103/Lockerbie Air Disaster Archives, Syracuse University
And Saturday is so-called "Super Saturday," projected to be the second-busiest shopping day of the holiday season. You have been warned!
- Holiday shopping: The curse of coupons and sales (CBS Moneywatch, 11/15/18)
- Holiday shopping: More women than men look forward to it, according to CBS News poll (CBS News, 11/20/18)
Story produced by Juliana Kracov.