Brooklyn Bridge struck by Mexican navy training ship, 19 injured

Nineteen people were hurt when a Mexican navy ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday in New York City, officials said.

Mayor Eric Adams said four people were seriously injured and 277 were on board the vessel sailing the East River when it collided with the bridge just before 8:30 p.m.

"No one fell into the water, they were all hurt inside the ship," an NYPD official said. "The ship, from what I was informed by the supervisors of the ship, it was disembarking and going to Iceland."

Police were urging people to avoid the area around the Brooklyn Bridge, including the South Street Seaport in Manhattan and DUMBO in Brooklyn because of the collision. The bridge had been temporarily shut down to traffic, but has since reopened.

A masted Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtémoc, sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge after, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. Kyle Viterbo / AP

In Spanish, the Mexican navy said in a post on X that the Cuauhtemoc was damaged during a sailing maneuver when "a mishap occurred with the Brooklyn Bridge, causing damage to the training ship, preventing the continuation of the training cruise for the time being. The status of personnel and equipment is being reviewed by naval and local authorities, who are providing support. The Navy reaffirms its commitment to personnel safety, transparency in its operations, and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Navy."

Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Mexican ambassador to the U.S., said the ship has been sailing for about 20 years and was headed from Cozumel, Mexico, to Iceland.

"I guess it was, the pilot that is assigned to navigate, you know, the boat out of the water, I believe there was some mechanical issues that probably caused the ship to hit the water," the NYPD official added.

