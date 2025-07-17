Watch CBS News
Body found in Turks and Caicos identified as missing American Brian Tarrence

A body found early this month in Turks and Caicos has been identified as missing American tourist Brian Tarrence, authorities say.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said in a statement Wednesday that the body was identified using dental records and an autopsy "revealed no signs of trauma, and at this time, there is no suspicion of foul play. The RT&CIPF continues to await the final autopsy and toxicology reports to complete the investigation."

"The RT&CIPF extends our condolences to Mr. Tarrence's family and friends during this difficult time. We thank the public for their patience and support as we continue the investigation," the statement said.

brian-tarrence.jpg
Brian Tarrence in an undated photo. Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force

Tarrence, from New York, was on vacation with his wife and was last seen on surveillance video walking away from his hotel early on the morning of June 25. 

Police searching for him brought in a private investigator to assist.

On July 5, police said they they found a "body of a deceased male in a decomposed state" in the Grace Bay area.

