At least 5 injured in mall shooting in Waterbury, Connecticut

At least five people were injured in a shooting Tuesday at the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, authorities said.

The incident took place at about 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time in what started as a "conflict" between two people, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo told reporters in a news briefing.

One person opened fire, police said, sending shoppers running for cover and sheltering inside stores.

Five people were rushed to a local hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately confirmed.

At least five people were injured in a shooting at the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, on May 27, 2025. CBS News New York

"Responding officers found victims of gunfire," Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo told reporters. "We do know that there were five victims that were struck by gunfire. Thankfully, currently, there is no fatal issue with this particular incident."

Spagnolo told reporters the shooting was not believed to be "a random act of violence," but that it "started as a conflict that escalated."

The gunman, who remains at large, was armed with a semi-automatic pistol," Spagnolo said.

"We recovered some evidence on the scene that's assisting us in identifying the type of weapon that was used, and we're hoping to identify the shooter through our investigative means and our forensic technology," the police chief said.

Investigators are also looking at surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspect.

"I saw people coming out of JCPenney and I heard some gunshot there, up top, and then it was right next to where Snipes was at," witness Javon Turner said. "A girl got shot. She was losing a lot of blood. It was crazy, and I tell everybody, 'Get out of here, let's go.' I tried to get everybody out of here in safety."

In a statement, Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont called the incident "a tragic mass shooting" in "a place where everyone should feel safe."

"We are grateful to law enforcement, who acted swiftly," Lamont added. "Details are still forthcoming, but the Connecticut State Police will be assisting Waterbury Police with the investigation. Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident."

Waterbury is located about 30 miles southwest of Hartford, Connecticut.