Pre-Black Friday deals you can shop right now at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Nordstrom and more

With supply chain issues affection the nation, it's advisable to start holiday shopping early this year to get the gifts that you want. Westend61 via Getty Images

Black Friday 2021 sales are on! Or, at least, the pre-Black Friday 2021 sales are on. Amazon kicked the 2021 holiday season off on Oct. 4 with it's Epic Deals sale, offering Black Friday-like pricing on a wide range of Alexa-powered gadgets, kitchenware, apparel, holiday decor and more.

Amazon's early sale -- and the pre-Black Friday sales happening at major retailers across the country -- is good timing. There's an important reason to start your holiday shopping now, if you haven't already: California ports, which handle 40% of the nation's imports, are facing a record backlog of cargo ships, and the trucking industry is backlogged as well. That means you may not find the products you want as quickly as usual this holiday season -- if you can find them at all. Retailers from Best Buy to Nordstrom are expecting some stress related to port issues.

The cost to import goods is up too, so there's no guarantee that prices will get better as we approach the holiday shipping deadlines. If you see something that would make a great gift at a great price, a number of shipping and toy industry experts recommend you shop now -- or you might not get the item in time for Christmas or Hanukkah.

Stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Nordstrom, Amazon and more have deals on apparel, decor and electronics, among other categories. Here's what's on sale at these major retailers right now.

Walmart pre-Black Friday deals

Walmart has tons of tech, makeup, home goods and more reduced.

Walmart

Hamilton Beach digital bread maker, $50 (regularly $70)

Walmart

Keurig K-Duo Essentials single-serve and carafe coffee maker, $79 (regularly $99)

Best Buy pre-Black Friday deals

Best Buy has TVs, laptops, video games and more tech on sale.

Best Buy

ASUS 11.6" Chromebook, 4GB memory, 32GB storage, $119 (reduced from $219)

Ulta pre-Black Friday deals

Find makeup, skincare, fragrances and more reduced at Ulta.

Ulta

Prince U Got the Look vegan eyeshadow palette, $28 (regularly $55)

Ulta

Anastasia Natural & Polished Starter Kit, $17 (regularly $24)

Amazon pre-Black Friday deals

Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale, featuring what the company is calling "epic deals," is on now. You can save big on Alexa-powered devices, toys, apparel, kitchenware, beauty and much more. Here's a sampling of what's on sale.

Amazon

Echo Show 8, $70 (reduced from $110)

Amazon

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 air fryer and convection oven, $250 (reduced from $300)

Amazon

Melissa & Doug Mine to Love wooden play bunk bed for dolls, $41 (reduced from $54)

Amazon

Love, Diana Sing-Along Popstar 13-inch doll and working microphone, $30 (reduced from $35)

Nordstrom pre-Black Friday deals

Nordstrom has markdowns on men's, women's and children's fashion, home and more.

Disney x Casetify insulated stainless steel water bottle

Nordstrom

Keep thirst at bay with this Disney x Casetify insulated water bottle (26 oz.) featuring a retro design of Minnie Mouse or the whole Mickey Mouse gang.

Disney x Casetify insulated stainless steel water bottle, $29

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush faux fur slipper, $15 (reduced from $29)

GameStop pre-Black Friday deals

GameStop has deals on video games, gaming accessories, action figures and more.

GameStop

The Last of Us, Part II for PlayStation 4, $26 (reduced from $40)

Wayfair pre-Black Friday deals

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced at Wayfair.

Wayfair

The Magic Bullet countertop blender, $40 (reduced from $57)

