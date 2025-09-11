U.K. Ambassador to U.S. Peter Mandelson fired by Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Jeffrey Epstein ties

British Prime Minster Keir Starmer has sacked his ambassador to the United States, long-time Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson, after days of revelations about Mandelson's years-long friendship with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as Ambassador," the British government said in a statement released Thursday. "The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment. In particular Peter Mandelson's suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein's first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information. In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein's crimes he has been withdrawn as Ambassador with immediate effect."

U.K. Ambassador Peter Mandelson on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," May 11, 2025. CBS News

This breaking news story will be updated.