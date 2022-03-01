Watch CBS News

The best deals at Amazon in March 2022

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

woman online shopping
Amazon has great deals on Vitamix, Apple and more brands right now. Getty Images

If you're in the mood to score a great deal, there are some amazing March sale finds available at Amazon right now.

Top products in this article:

Best Amazon gift card deal: Reload $100, get a $10 bonus

Get your $10 credit

Best Apple deal: Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

$349 at Amazon

Most popular Amazon deal: Revlon One-step Volumizer hair dryer, $35 (reduced from $60)

$35 at Amazon

Some of the featured Amazon deals for March 2022 include a big sale on Amazon devices. You can save on all sorts of Amazon tech right now, including:

Also find deals on quality gear from trusted brands like VitamixJBL and Apple. Check out CBS Essentials' picks for our favorite Amazon sale finds ahead.

Or, click the button below to see all the stuff on sale at Amazon right now.

See all of Amazon's deals

Amazon gift card promo offer: Reload $100, get $10 for free

amazon gift card
Amazon

Reload your Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free. Note that this offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 for free

Get this deal now

Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: $600

Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop
Amazon

This Lenovo touchscreen laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD storage has a 360-degree hinge so you can use it in tent mode, stand mode and tablet mode. Its webcam has a physical shutter for privacy.

This laptop also comes with a free three-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop, $600 (reduced from $850)

$600 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro: $197

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a discount on Apple's newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $249)

$197 at Amazon

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $170 (reduced from $179)

$170 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7: $349 and up

Apple Watch Series 7
The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice pairing with a new Apple Watch band and the many watch faces available.

The base Apple Watch Series 7 model, which connects to the internet via your iPhone, sells for $349 at Amazon, the best price available right now. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for $449 (additional monthly fees from your wireless provider will apply).

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

$349 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $449 (reduced from $499)

$449 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $250

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 to vacuum. It has advanced sensors to keep it from hitting furniture or falling down stairs and it has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

$250 at Amazon

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $144

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen
Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $144 (reduced from $260)

$144 at Amazon

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $50

JBL Tune 120TWS - True Wireless in-Ear Headphone
Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're less than half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $120)

$50 at Amazon

V-shaped face masks: $13

Lauer V-line face mask
Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen. Again, be sure to apply the 5% off coupon before you checkout.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $13 after coupon (reduced from $20)

$13 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. It's currently marked down to $35, one of the best prices we've seen.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

$35 at Amazon

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set: $85

teccpodrill.jpg
Amazon/Teccpo

This brushless-motor kit weighs in at fewer than four pounds, and comes with a 33-piece accessory collection. An included LED light assures that the device can be used even in the dingiest of basements or garages. 

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $92 (regularly $144)

$92 at Amazon

First published on March 1, 2022 / 2:29 PM

