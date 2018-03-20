Austin bombings: Police respond to incendiary device found in package -- live updates

Austin police are reporting that there was no package explosion and an item found earlier Tuesday night was not a bomb, but rather an incendiary device, according to information released on social media. Authorities believe this incident is not linked to previous package bombs that have rattled nerves in the Austin area.

#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

Austin authorities said earlier that they were responding to another report of an explosion Tuesday night in Texas.

At least one person was injured, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). The Austin area has been hit by a string of bombings since March 2 that has killed two people and wounded four others seriously.

ATCEMS wrote Tuesday that officials were on scene Brodie Lane/W Slaughter Lane. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. local time.

FINAL Multiple assets #ATCEMS @AustinFireInfo @Austin_Police on scene Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion: #ATCEMSMedics transported ~30s male with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries to St Davids South Austin. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

Apparently a male in his 30s has potentially serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the St. David Medical Center, according to CBS affiliate KEYE-TV.

CBS News has learned that the device was inside a package and it went off at a Goodwill donation dropoff location/store.

CBS News

The location is about 3 miles south of a FedEx store where another bomb incident happened earlier Tuesday.

KEYE-TV reporter captured video of authorities rushing to the scene:

VIDEO: First responders arrive at Brodie/Slaugher scene. Brodie completely shut down in both directions. #AustinBombings pic.twitter.com/1ZMR93gFIM — MelanieTorre (@melanietorre) March 21, 2018

Andy Sevilla, editor of the Austin Statesman, joined CBSN to describe the scene and said that the exact condition of the victim isn't known yet and that police are blocking the area as they investigate.

"People were visibly shaken ... you can smell smoke in the parking lot," Sevilla said. "There are a lot of people outside trying to figure out what's going on ... if they're safe and what to expect."

Sevilla pointed out that there has been a flurry of activity over the last few days and "first responders are out here taking this very seriously."

Investigators are pursuing a suspected serial bomber in the Texas capital area. Earlier Tuesday, they responded to a FedEx shipping center near San Antonio where a package exploded on a conveyor belt in the middle of the night and caused minor injuries to a worker. Although the latest blast did not inflict serious harm, it added to the widening fear of more strikes like those that have already killed two people and badly wounded four others.

If Tuesday evening's explosion is linked to the earlier ones, it will be the sixth one to occur this month.

CBS News' Pat Milton contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for latest updates.