At least 1 injured after package at Goodwill store contained incendiary device Austin police are reporting that there was no package explosion at a Goodwill store in Texas and that an item found earlier Tuesday night was not a bomb, but rather an incendiary device. A flare was included in a bunch of donated items and as a Goodwill worker was sorting through the items in the box he was apparently burned by the flare. CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton joins CBSN with the latest.