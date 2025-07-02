We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold bars and coins could be a particularly valuable asset for investors to pursue this July. Tetra Images

Gold investing has surged in popularity so much in recent years that investors could be forgiven for forgetting that this is traditionally considered an alternative, safe-haven asset. While items like stocks, real estate and bonds can often be relied upon for generating income, gold is typically considered a smart way to diversify your portfolio and hedge against inflation. Without the quick profit-earning potential that those other assets often provide, however, it's understandable that many have yet to turn to gold.

But that could be a mistake, particularly now. With the need for a portfolio diversifier high, and both the protection against today's inflation and the next inevitable round pertinent, many would benefit from considering gold now. And physical gold, in the form of gold bars and coins, can be especially valuable for investors this July.

Before diving into the gold market, however, it helps to better understand why gold, in this particular form, makes so much sense this month. Below, we'll detail three supporting reasons why it could be worth investing in now.

Start protecting your portfolio with a reliable gold investment today.

Are gold bars and coins worth investing in this July?

Here are three strong (and timely) reasons why a gold bar and coin investment makes sense this July:

They're a tangible asset in an unpredictable economy

Stock market uncertainty earlier this year, combined with unpredictability surrounding the future of the economy, may understandably leave you uncomfortable investing in assets and items that you have little control over. But that's not a concern with gold bars and coins, as they offer you a tangible asset in an unpredictable economy. You can inspect your gold investment with precision, store it in the safety of your own home and otherwise enjoy the benefits that only a tangible asset like gold can offer. The only thing you'll need to monitor? The price of gold. And, fortunately for your investment, that looks to be only heading upward over time.

Explore your gold bars and coins options here and get invested now.

They're easy to buy, sell and buy more of

The days of jotting down a gold investing company phone number from an infomercial are long gone. Gold investing is ubiquitous now and, as such, gold bars and coins specifically are easy to buy, sell and buy more of. Whether you're using a top gold investing company or simply driving over to a big retailer like Costco or Walmart, you should have little issue buying a coin or bar right now. And you can do so online, as well, either on these retailer websites or by perusing the top gold companies doing business right now.

You can buy them below cost

The price of gold per ounce is $3,359.04 as of July 2. That's just under the record $3,400 gold hovered near earlier this year. And with predictions of gold hitting the $4,000 mark later in 2025, new investors may be wondering how they can break into the gold market for a reasonable price. Fortunately, physical gold offers this opportunity.

By investing in fractional gold bars and coins, which weigh less than the traditional troy ounce, investors can secure the protection gold offers without having to overpay or shift resources from other assets at the same time. This allows investors to earn all of the same benefits that a gold investment in a larger size can provide while still keeping costs low and gold limited to a maximum 10% portfolio threshold.

The bottom line

July 2025 could be the time to enter the physical gold market for investors who haven't yet got started. With the ability to offer investors a tangible asset in an uncertain economy, a simplicity in terms of buying and selling and an entry price point that can be tailored to your budget thanks to fractional gold amounts, gold bars and coins have multiple advantages this month. By taking advantage now, you may even be able to sell your gold for a quick profit later this fall, too, making it one of the overall better investment choices this summer.