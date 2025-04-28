Will gold hit $4,000 per ounce in 2025? Experts weigh in

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The price of gold could be heading toward the $4,000 per ounce milestone. Getty Images

It seems like the price of gold just keeps hitting record after record. In March, gold prices surpassed the $3,000-per-ounce mark for the first time ever. Now, they're sitting around $3,300 per ounce — and climbing.

The reasons are many, but economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, and unpredictable market performance are all part of it, driving consumers to safe-haven assets that protect their wealth. And gold? It's the No. 1 safe haven in many investors' eyes.

The surge in the price has been supported by a number of factors, says Brett Elliott, director of content at precious metals marketplace APMEX, including "bank failures, rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, and now the current trade war and tariff announcements."

And while there is likely a ceiling for gold prices at some point in the future, many experts are predicting further growth in the near term. But just how high could they climb? Could gold prices reach the $4,000 price point? We asked some experts for their predictions.

Will gold hit $4,000 per ounce in 2025?

Will the price of gold hit or potentially surpass $4,000 per ounce this year? Here's what to expect, according to the experts we spoke to:

Gold prices will likely keep rising

Experts don't really see gold prices dropping anytime soon, at least unless some sort of economic stability is achieved, giving consumers more confidence in investing their money elsewhere.

"Investors are reacting to the flood of contradictory signals coming out of the White House on tariffs, debt, and global trade," says Ben Nadelstein, head of content at Monetary Metals. "That uncertainty is shaking confidence in stocks and bonds and sending capital into gold since it's an asset that doesn't rely on political stability."

In short, he says, "there's a growing appetite for stable, yield-generating, non-sovereign assets."

One major concern is proposed international tariffs, and though those have been paused temporarily, they'll likely remain a big influencer in gold prices until some more clarity on their impact emerges.

"Tariff uncertainty will remain until the 90-day pause ends in July at the very least, and that uncertainty is helping fuel gold prices," Elliott says. "We're very close now to breaching $3,500 for the first time, and with two very recent moves of 3% in a single day, confidence is increasing that we will see gold break another record in the near future."

Hitting the $4,000 mark may be hard

It's certainly possible that gold prices hit $4,000 per ounce at some point, though it might take something big to make it happen — like the Federal Reserve dropping interest rates to zero, as it did during the Covid era. This might occur if inflation rises or a recession hits, and the Fed needs to stimulate consumer spending.

"Gold prices can absolutely reach $4,000 per ounce if economic uncertainty and large market sell-offs continue," Nadelstein says. "Interest rates falling back towards zero could also propel gold prices past the $4,000 per ounce mark as investors move out of dollars and into something that can still deliver a real yield."

Still, it'd be a big jump to make, Elliot says.

"We would need to rally an additional 17% from today's already historic price," Elliott says. "That's no small feat, and at some point, the current rally will need to end. Gold never goes up in a straight line, so we need to expect some pullbacks along the way."

And while some might point to the steep jump in gold prices seen in April 2025 as an indicator that the $4,000 mark is in sight, it's important to remember what drove that increase — namely, a big dip in the stock market. That dip pushed a large swath of people toward gold — consumers and market participants who aren't usually on the market for the precious metal under normal circumstances.

"As gold prices soared to all-time record highs recently, there was buying from a plethora of different participants," says James Cordier, CEO and head trader at Alternative Options. "The glaring difference in this most recent rally in prices was the breadth of the market."

The bottom line

Whether or not gold prices reach $4,000 this year, it still might be the right time to buy in. For one, experts aren't predicting drops anytime soon, so it could be a smart way to invest your money and, more importantly protect yourself against potentially rising inflation. It can also be a diversifier, bringing some much-needed stability to your portfolio in an unpredictable time.

Whatever you do, just go in with a long-term mindset, experts say, and gold could be the right move for your money.

"Gold will never drop to zero dollars, but it might not give you the returns you were hoping for right away either," Elliott says. "Go in with a plan and a goal and be prepared to hold for a long time."