Costco, Walmart and other places to buy gold this May

The benefits of gold investing have long been clear, and they remain relatively unchanged, even in the unpredictable economic climate of early 2025. Historically known as a smart inflation hedge, thanks to its ability to maintain its value during inflationary periods, gold has maintained that feature in recent years, as demonstrated by a consistent rise in price as inflation spiked. It's also stayed reliable as a portfolio diversification tool, as was seen in recent weeks, as the price broke numerous records while stock market uncertainty was particularly high in April.

While the features of gold remain relatively well-known and particularly pronounced, how to get started with a gold investment can remain elusive and less clear to prospective investors. It's not something that can be as easy to invest in as stocks, bonds and even real estate.

Or at least, historically, it wasn't. But now, in early 2025, there are multiple places in which investors can buy physical gold bars and coins. And that purchase doesn't need to be complicated, as it can take place at a local trusted retailer or even from the comfort of your home. Below, we'll compile a list of places in which you can buy gold from this May, and begin the process of protecting and diversifying your wider portfolio.

4 places to buy gold from this May

Ready to invest in physical gold? Prefer the tangibility of gold bars and coins, specifically? Then consider buying the precious metal from one or more of the following locations:

Gold IRA companies

Multiple gold individual retirement account (IRA) companies do business online, offering you the comfort of completing your transaction with a trusted and verifiable organization. These companies can be reviewed online and many offer free guides and the chance to speak directly with a specialist who can answer your questions and help you get started with a customized gold investment. The range of investment types tends to be wider with these companies as well as they offer gold bars, coins, IRAs and more. Some even offer alternative precious metal investments, like silver, for those who don't want to pay the elevated price gold is currently selling for. Just be sure to compare offers from multiple companies to determine which one is truly offering the most cost-effective investment options.

Costco

Costco got into the gold market in 2023, notably selling out of 1-ounce gold bars relatively quickly. By last spring, it was selling $200 million in gold (and silver) each month. And it's easy to understand why. Costco is a trusted brand, known for its affordable prices, bulk sales and ease of in-person shopping. Their gold selection also comes from authorized dealers and trustworthy mints, making a gold addition to your shopping cart, whether it be online or in the store, both valuable and reliable.

Walmart

More of a Walmart shopper instead? The retailer also offers gold to customers now in the form of bars and coins. And, like Costco, it can be purchased online or in select stores for those who prefer to examine their gold investment prior to purchasing. And with options ranging from 1-gram gold bars to 1-ounce gold bars, there's likely a type for each prospective gold investor, regardless of their budget.

Local jewelers

If you want to avoid the crowds of big box stores but aren't well-versed or don't want to spend time researching your gold IRA company options, consider heading to your local jeweler this May. With gold prices in the news on a near-daily basis, they're likely well-versed in the intricacies of gold investing right now and can offer you a more personalized approach than you may be able to get with Costco or Walmart.

That said, they may also tack on a bigger markup than you'd pay elsewhere, so it's important to visit these stores with a realistic price in mind — and be willing to walk out if the jeweler isn't willing to sell you the gold for the same (or better) price that you can secure with one of the other options on this list.

The bottom line

With gold ubiquitous right now, prospective investors or those looking to bulk up their current gold investments have plenty of viable options to explore. Just don't let the wide range of options overwhelm you, either. The important thing is to invest in gold at a cost-effective price and in the right amount now in order to secure the portfolio protection gold has always offered. Where you buy it from is less important than simply adding it to your portfolio this May, which will allow you to better weather this current, unpredictable economic climate.

