Starbucks app goes down, customers complain

By Megan Cerullo

Starbucks' online ordering app malfunctioned Thursday, the same day the coffee giant introduced its holiday-themed menu

The outage continued into Friday, triggering complaints from customers on social media who said they weren't able to pre-order drinks and avoid standing in line for two days in a row. 

Downdetector, which tracks website and app outages, collected more than 2,000 consumer complaints about the Starbucks app not working Thursday. The site received more than 2,300 reports of problems with the app Friday, too. 

Starbucks did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment about its app's status.

The coffee giant's app went down in July, too, caused by a global a global Microsoft outage that roiled industries, from airlines to health care.

