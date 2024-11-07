Starbucks seasonal drinks and snacks have arrived, a week after Dunkin'

Deck the halls! Holiday menu returns at Starbucks Deck the halls! Holiday menu returns at Starbucks 00:53

Americans do not celebrate Thanksgiving for another three weeks, but the holiday season is already upon us at Starbucks and Dunkin', the country's two biggest coffee-shop chains.

Starbucks on Thursday is touting the return of its holiday cups and holiday-themed expresso drinks including Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte.

The Seattle chain is also introducing a trio dubbed Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers, to be served alongside its Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and other seasonal treats.

Starbucks' holiday-themed beverages. Starbucks

Starbucks is also selling limited edition seasonal bends through November and December.

Dunkin' announced its festive lineup a week ago, launching an array of drinks, food and merchandise that includes the brand's first almond croissant and a new Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, along with the return of Cookie Butter Cold Brew for a third year.

Dunkin' holiday drinks and treats. Dunkin'