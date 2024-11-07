Starbucks seasonal drinks and snacks have arrived, a week after Dunkin'
Americans do not celebrate Thanksgiving for another three weeks, but the holiday season is already upon us at Starbucks and Dunkin', the country's two biggest coffee-shop chains.
Starbucks on Thursday is touting the return of its holiday cups and holiday-themed expresso drinks including Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte.
The Seattle chain is also introducing a trio dubbed Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers, to be served alongside its Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and other seasonal treats.
Starbucks is also selling limited edition seasonal bends through November and December.
Dunkin' announced its festive lineup a week ago, launching an array of drinks, food and merchandise that includes the brand's first almond croissant and a new Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, along with the return of Cookie Butter Cold Brew for a third year.