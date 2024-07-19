Microsoft users around the world report widespread outages

Banks, airlines, TV stations and health systems in countries around the world that rely on Microsoft's 365 apps were reporting widespread outages Friday.

Thousands of flights and train services were cancelled in the U.S. and Europe.

Microsoft 365 said on social media that it was "investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services" and that things were improving as the company worked to "reroute the affected traffic to healthy infrastructure."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.