Microsoft outage forces Mass General Brigham to cancel non-urgent surgeries, hospital visits

BOSTON - The Microsoft Crowdstrike outage that hit health care systems, as well as airlines, banks and other business around the world Friday, is impacting hospitals and clinics in Massachusetts.

Mass General Brigham, the largest health care system in the Boston area, said the "major worldwide software outage has affected many of our systems."

"Due to the severity of this issue, all previously scheduled non-urgent surgeries, procedures, and medical visits are cancelled today," spokesperson Noah Brown said in a statement.

"Mass General Brigham remains open to provide care to patients with urgent health concerns in our clinics and emergency departments, and we continue to care for all patients currently receiving care in our hospitals."

Mass General Brigham operates Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, two of the top-ranked hospitals in the nation, along with several clinics, urgent cares and labs.

"We have dedicated every available resource to resolve this issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our patients. It is our highest priority to ensure that our patients receive the safest care possible," Brown said.