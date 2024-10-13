Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says election disinformation is "extremely damaging"

Washington — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that disinformation surrounding the election, along with false claims about the government's response to recent hurricanes, is "extremely damaging."

"It causes people to lose confidence in the integrity of the election system, and we need people in positions of authority to actually communicate accurate information to the voting public," Mayorkas said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday.

The comments came in response to new CBS News polling, which showed that 65% of Trump voters believe the Biden administration has tried to increase the number of migrant crossings at the southern border. And among the individuals who say so, nearly three quarters say it's happening because the administration wants noncitizens to vote. Illegal crossings at the southern border reached the lowest point of Mr. Biden's presidency in September, and only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in federal elections.

"The notion that we in law enforcement have sought to intentionally allow individuals to cross the border illegally for the purpose of voting is preposterous, and everyone should condemn that rhetoric," Mayorkas said. "Everyone, regardless of party affiliation."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Oct. 13, 2024. CBS News

Mayorkas also noted on Sunday that he's "incredibly concerned" about misinformation that's spread in the aftermath of two hurricanes that have devastated communities in the southeast in recent weeks.

"The misinformation — I should say it's disinformation — false information deliberately spread to impact people's behavior and perceptions, it is extremely pernicious," Mayorkas said. "We have individuals in need of assistance, who are entitled to assistance, who aren't seeking it because of the false information."

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Oct. 9 near Siesta Key, Florida, spawning tornadoes across the state and bringing damaging heavy flooding. It came just two weeks after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region. Meanwhile, misinformation about the government's response — shared by former President Donald Trump on numerous occasions — has run rampant.

Mayorkas said the country needs elected officials and others with platforms to "really debunk this false information."

"We're not seeing enough of that, and I find that to be incredibly irresponsible and irresponsible to the people who are survivors of these extreme weather events," he added.

President Biden has repeatedly delivered warnings to Americans about believing the misinformation that's circulated since the hurricanes, especially on the government's response.

"The misinformation out there is not only just disgusting, but it's dangerous and it's misleading," the president said at a briefing on the hurricane at the White House on Friday. "The truth is we're providing all the resources that are needed."

Mr. Biden also criticized former Trump for leading the "onslaught of lies" about the hurricane response earlier in the week, telling him to "get a life, man."

"Help these people," Mr. Biden urged.