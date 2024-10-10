Biden calls on Congress to "move as rapidly as they can" on emergency funding after hurricanes

President Biden gave an update Thursday on the government's aid efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, urging Americans affected by the hurricane to continue to exercise caution and follow the directions of local authorities as dangerous conditions persist.

"We've had search and rescue teams at the ready for any calls for help this morning," he said from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. "There are still very dangerous conditions in the state, and people should wait to be given the all clear by their leaders before they go out. We know from previous hurricanes that it's often the case that more lives are lost in the days following the storm than actually during the storm itself."

The president also called on lawmakers to "move as rapidly as they can" on emergency funding, particularly for small businesses because the disaster relief fund for loans for these businesses is running precariously low. However, the president said he hasn't spoken with House Speaker Mike Johnson or asked him to bring Congress back before Election Day. Johnson said Wednesday in North Carolina that FEMA and the administration "have the resources necessary right now to address the immediate needs."

Members of Congress, particularly those in key battleground districts, are spending October campaigning in the home stretch of the campaign.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday that 10 people are confirmed dead so far, as a result of tornadoes that spun off from Milton, but federal, state and local authorities are still assessing the situation. More than 3 million people in Florida are without power as of Thursday, he said.

Mr. Biden said he and Vice President Harris "have been in constant contact with the state and local officials, and we're offering everything they need. I must have spoken to somewhere between 10 and 15 mayors and county executives, and all of the governors." He thanked military first responders on the ground "for your professionalism, your dedication to every mission you're given."

As he did in an remarks to the nation Wednesday night, the president warned against the spread of misinformation surrounding both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

"Vice President Harris and I said yesterday, and we'll say it again: To anyone who seeks to take advantage of our fellow Americans' desperation, whether you're a company engaging in price gouging or a citizen trying to scam your neighbors, we will go after you and we will hold you accountable," he said.

On Wednesday, Mr. Biden criticized former President Trump for leading the "onslaught of lies" about government hurricane aid. Asked if he's spoken to Trump about spreading misinformation, the president said he hasn't. But he had a message for Trump.

"Former President Trump, get a life, man," he told the camera. "Help these people."