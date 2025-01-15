Watch CBS News

Breaking: Israel, Hamas reach tentative ceasefire

Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire, with both sides agreeing to release hostages in the upcoming days. Israel leadership says the ceasefire is not a done deal yet, but expects to complete the agreement also in the upcoming days.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.