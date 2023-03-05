Young man shot and killed in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Police in Plymouth are investigating after a young man was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday to a residence on the 5800 block of Oakview Lane North.

When officers arrived, they found a young man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Despite life-saving attempts, the man died at the scene.

No arrests have been announced yet. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Plymouth police at 763-509-5177.