Watch CBS News
Crime

Young man shot and killed in Plymouth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Young man shot and killed in Plymouth
Young man shot and killed in Plymouth 00:23

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Police in Plymouth are investigating after a young man was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday to a residence on the 5800 block of Oakview Lane North.

When officers arrived, they found a young man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Despite life-saving attempts, the man died at the scene.

No arrests have been announced yet. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Plymouth police at 763-509-5177. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 9:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.