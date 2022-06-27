Young dad clings to life after hit by errant bullet near Stone Arch Bridge

Father of two in critical condition after Stone Arch Bridge shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 34-year-old father remains in critical condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries from stray gunfire blocks away from where he was with family.

Tyler King was among four victims hurt late Saturday night near 2nd Street and 6th Avenue. According to a family spokesman, King and his brother-in-law were walking a friend back to her car when they saw a large group of people gather 3-4 blocks away; they then heard the sound of about 30 shots, and King was struck in the side of this head.

Tyler has suffered," the spokesman told WCCO. "As Christ-followers, the family is believing for a miracle, and full recovery for Tyler."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for King, who underwent surgery late Sunday night and remained sedated on Monday.

No arrests have been made. The case is currently under investigation.

"It's horrific," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. "The kind of gun violence we've seen citywide over the last couple of years is not just unacceptable - it has a massive impact on communities in the long run."

Frey made the comments on Monday just after unveiling the Community Safety Work Group Report, the culmination of a seven month project spearheaded by the mayor to improve public safety and restore trust with law enforcement.

Among the recommendations: boost MPD staffing back up to 888 sworn officers (there are currently 575), and overhaul training and recruitment strategies. The report's recommendations also included fresh investments for neighborhood projects to keep kids engaged in positive programming and off the streets.

"We looked at when Minneapolis was called 'Murderapolis,'" Rev. Dr. DeWayne Davis, the group's co-chair, added. "The response to that was coordinated, multi-jurisdictional collaboration."