Young boy in critical condition after Isanti County crash that injured 12

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- A three-vehicle crash in Isanti County on Thursday injured 12 people, including a boy less than a year old who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The eleven other individuals involved in the crash, including two children under the age of five, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred on Highway 95 at 310th Ave Northeast around 4:44 p.m.

A Dodge Grand Caravan and a Mazda CX-5 were headed east/southeast on Highway 95 when the Mazda indicated intent to make a left turn onto 310th Avenue Northeast. 

The Dodge, which was behind the Mazda, didn't take the bypass lane on the right and struck the Mazda. The Mazda spun into the west/northwest lanes of traffic and was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry. 

First published on July 1, 2022

