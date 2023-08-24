You Said It!: Top responses from fair-goers on the 1st day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Hot takes and funny quips, they're sure to put a smile on your face.

Here are some of the best reactions WCCO found on social media today about the first day of the Minnesota State Fair.

Ludefisk vs Tide pod challenge

A new food featured at the fair this year is Shanghai Henry's Crispy Lutefisk Steamed Buns, and it's had a mixed reaction so far.

Some are enjoying the complex and unique pairing.

New food #2: Shanghai Henry’s Crispy Lutefisk Steamed Buns. How is this good? I ordered it like a tide pod challenge deal, but it’s really tasty. #mnstatefair pic.twitter.com/qqtVxIkAnv — Julie Blaha (@julieblaha) August 24, 2023

Others have met the new item with a "hard pass."

WCCO had to weigh in on the debate. Click here to see a review.

Bolds and his buckets

The Minnesota Wild lit up social media today when they shared a photo of Matt Boldy holding two buckets of the state fair staple, Sweet Martha's cookies.

An X (Twitter) user under the username "MinnyHockey" said, "Two buckets?! Bolds is on a mission."

Another user commented on the photo, "That's a Bold(y) move going with the double bucket for breakfast. I like it. It's not weird, it's Wild."

But the best and arguably most Minnesotan response to Boldy's two-handed buckets was simply put by user Jana sweet: "Holy buckets."

Breakfast beers

As the saying goes, it's 5 o'clock somewhere.

Nothing brings a family closer together than deep-fried pickle-flavored food and breakfast beer.

Eye-spy with my little eye...some familiar faces

If you were to say anything about people from Minnesota, it's that we're persistent.

A 90-degree day and congested parking lots will never detour us from getting to the state fair.

Oh look, there's Mike Augustyniak.

And there's Shayla!

Not even the cops will stop us.

@CommonManKFAN @BMileskiKFAN My first time getting pulled over for speeding, the cop asked “ what’s the hurry?” I was honest with him and told him “ I was hungry”. #mnstatefair #kfan — AP (@catholicgirlz) August 24, 2023

Traditions live on

For some, it's tradition to throw personal items from the iconic sky glider.

We'll continue to update this page as more fair-goers share their thoughts.