18-year-old pleads guilty to assault at Twin Cities high school basketball game

An 18-year-old man from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to his role in an assault during a high school basketball game in the Twin Cities.

Yahya Khanyare pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, according to court records. His sentencing is set for Feb. 3.

Khanyare was one of five people between the ages of 16 and 20 charged in connection with the assault, which took place at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on Jan. 28 during a game against Fridley High School.

Charges said Khanyare and his cohorts brought weapons into the gym and attacked a teenager who was sitting on the visiting team's bench.

Charges said Khanyare tried to hit the victim with a tire iron, while others punched and tried to stab the boy. One of the men charged served as a lookout during the attack.

The victim was taken to an emergency room, where he needed six staples to close a laceration on his head caused by the tire iron, according to investigators.

The five assailants tried to flee after the assault, but crashed their vehicle and were arrested.

Two men and a teenager have already been sentenced for their roles in the assault.