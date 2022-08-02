Xcel Energy unveils plan to expand electric vehicle charging options in Minnesota and Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy on Tuesday proposed increasing the number of electric vehicle charging stations across Minnesota and Wisconsin as part of their goal to reach zero-carbon transportation.

The proposal would add about 750 high-speed charging stations and 1,500 charging ports total around the region by 2026.

"Interest in EVs continues to grow and the expansion of both private and public charging will help customers address range anxiety and achieve significant savings on their transportation costs while delivering cleaner air for everyone," said the president of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan, Mark Stoering.

Xcel says it will work with communities interested in charging stations - particularly along interstates and highways.

Its plan includes also a program that would work with local electricians to install home chargers to help meet customer needs as EVs become more popular.

Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, said "charging an EV at home is the equivalent of about a $1 per gallon when charging overnight. This means real savings for drivers."

Additionally, Xcel says it wants to expand charging options for businesses to provide EV charging for employees.

Xcel also proposed an electric school bus pilot for Minnesota, which, pending approval, would provide 32 buses to "maximize the benefits of electric buses to schools and to the electric grid."